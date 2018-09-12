PSG's Thomas Tuchel Praises Liverpool Star's 'Self-Sacrificing' Qualities in Marquinhos Comparison

September 12, 2018

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the ‘self-sacrificing’ qualities of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, comparing the Brazilian to compatriot Marquinhos when explaining his decision to deploy the Brazil defender in a revised holding midfield role.

Fabinho is yet to make a competitive appearance in any of Liverpool’s four Premier League games so far this season since completing a £43m summer move to Anfield from Monaco, but his qualities are still well known from his time in Ligue 1 and highly regarded by Tuchel.

The German told ESPN: “Marquinhos is very different to Giovani [Lo Celso]. He has the qualities we are looking for; he is fast and strong in his head.

“A player who sacrifices himself willingly is really important. We see that with players like [Real Madrid’s] Casemiro, [Liverpool’s] Fabinho, [Chelsea’s] N’Golo Kante and [Barcelona’s] Sergio Busquets - this is what sets this position apart.

“I think that Marquinhos has a lot of the qualities that make him predestined to play in this role.”

Fabinho’s arrival at Anfield during the summer was greeted with great levels of excitement and anticipation from Liverpool fans, though his lack of action so far this season has been something of a surprise, with Jurgen Klopp selecting the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of the Brazilian.

It is seemingly a case of adapting the Brazilian gradually to the demands of the Premier League and slowly integrating the 24-year-old into Klopp’s side, with the German keen on a high-energy pressing style which new arrivals such as Fabinho must adapt to.

With Champions League fixtures now also near on the horizon, however, it seems only a matter of time until Fabinho becomes the latest member of Liverpool’s Brazilian contingent to be given the chance to thrive at Anfield.

