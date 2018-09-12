Report Claims Man Utd Failed With Huge Money Offer for Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale

Manchester United launched a big money offer for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale during the summer transfer window which would have made the Wales international one of the highest paid players on the planet, according to a report.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Bale's future at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer, largely due to his comments in the aftermath of the Champions League final, where he hinted that he needed to be at a club where he plays every week.

"I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season," Bale

said after the match. "I had an injury five, six weeks in but fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it."

Talk over his future in Madrid soon went away after it became apparent that Cristiano Ronaldo would be joining Juventus, but Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has claimed that Manchester United did attempt to lure Bale to Old Trafford this summer.

"At Real Madrid, Gareth Bale earns €14m net with incentives and [at Manchester United] he was offered €25m (£22.3m) net per season," Inda told El Chiringuito de Jugones (via the Daily Star).

The Star's report also somewhat sensationally claims that a €250m bid was tabled by Manchester United, citing Inda, but fail to quote the journalist on this.





Regardless of whether Inda did indeed make the claim, the veracity of the bid may be hard for many Man Utd fans to believe considering Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils' hierarchy's well-documented and long-running dispute over transfer funds.

However, the report claims that Bale asked for time to weigh up to move before making a final decision, but the swift exit of Ronaldo and former head coach Zinedine Zidane persuaded the Welshman of once again snubbing the chance to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils, along with the reported world record bid for Bale, also failed in an attempt to sign a top class centre back this summer - a priority for manager José Mourinho.

In the end, only Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) and Diogo Dalot (FC Porto) arrived at Old Trafford in high-profile deals, while reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant also joined on the cheap from the recently relegated Stoke City.