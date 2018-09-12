Spurs Set to Stick With Michel Vorm for Liverpool Clash as Hugo Lloris Recovers From Injury

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Tottenham look set to continue with second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm for the visit of Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

Spurs' main goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris told French publication RMC Sport he had only a small chance of being fit for the lunchtime clash, having suffered a minor thigh injury at the end of last month.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

The injury ruled out World Cup-winner Lloris of Spurs' last game against Watford which they lost 2-1, as well as France's national team fixtures during the international break.

The 31-year-old said: “Do I have a date of return? Not yet.


"I’m going to work hard to get back and as quickly as possible. There may be a chance this weekend but we will see according to the progress of the week.”


Vorm tended Spurs' goal against Watford and watched as the Hornets twice took advantage of Mauricio Pochettino's growing difficulty with set-pieces. It turned the match around for Watford, who ended up continuing their perfect start to the season despite having gone behind earlier on in the match.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

34-year-old Vorm has accumulated only 44 appearances in his four years at the north London club, many of which have come in domestic cup competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)