Spurs Set to Stick With Michel Vorm for Liverpool Clash as Hugo Lloris Recovers From Injury

Tottenham look set to continue with second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm for the visit of Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

Spurs' main goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris told French publication RMC Sport he had only a small chance of being fit for the lunchtime clash, having suffered a minor thigh injury at the end of last month.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

The injury ruled out World Cup-winner Lloris of Spurs' last game against Watford which they lost 2-1, as well as France's national team fixtures during the international break.

The 31-year-old said: “Do I have a date of return? Not yet.





"I’m going to work hard to get back and as quickly as possible. There may be a chance this weekend but we will see according to the progress of the week.”





Vorm tended Spurs' goal against Watford and watched as the Hornets twice took advantage of Mauricio Pochettino's growing difficulty with set-pieces. It turned the match around for Watford, who ended up continuing their perfect start to the season despite having gone behind earlier on in the match.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

34-year-old Vorm has accumulated only 44 appearances in his four years at the north London club, many of which have come in domestic cup competitions.