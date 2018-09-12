Tottenham Faced With Fresh Stadium Setback Over Lack of Progress on Redevelopment of Local Land

Tottenham are facing yet another setback in the completion of their new stadium as they await their plans to regenerate the surrounding area to be approved.





Part of the club's plan to build their new state-of-the-art stadium is to build 330 new homes on site just outside White Hart Lane station. However, according to the Telegraph, there has been a severe the lack of progress on this, which has now left Spurs frustrated and led the club to appeal to the planners on the site.

It comes as just one of many setbacks the club have faced surrounding their new stadium. The ground was originally expected to be completed for this weekend's clash with Liverpool , however the grand opening has now been put off until at least November and the club have been forced to rearrange their home matches until then.



The clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City , Barcelona , Cardiff City , PSV Eindhoven and Inter will all be played at Wembley Stadium whilst their Carabao Cup tie against Watford will be played at Stadium MK.

On top of the inconvenience caused, the cost of the stadium development is rising dramatically. An extra £400m has supposedly been spent in order to try and fast-track the construction, meaning the overall cost to build the stadium is set to exceed £800m by the time the stadium is ready for opening - almost double their initial estimates.



It has been an utterly embarrassing time for Tottenham, whose fans are still waiting to hear the official date of their move into their new home, although the players don't seem to have been too phased by the developments.

They won all of their first three games of the Premier League season and despite suffering a setback with defeat to Watford before the international break, the club have plenty to look forward to as they prepare to kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to the San Siro to take on Inter after Saturday's clash with Liverpool.