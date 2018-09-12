'Worst Signing Ever': Liverpool Fans' Brutal Reaction to Report About Reds Midfielder

Liverpool fans have once again taken to social media to ridicule Reds midfielder Lazar Markovic, following news the Serbian winger has been demoted to training with the club's under-23s.

The 24-year-old - who last played a competitive first team game for his club in 2015 - has seen his career trajectory spiral from coveted prospect to figure of fun. After failing to secure a move away from Anfield this summer, it seems many fans are counting down the days until his contract expires.

Since arriving at Liverpool in July 2014 in a deal £20m from Benfica, Markovic has played for four different clubs on loan.

Following news of his demotion to the reserves, many Liverpool fans have vented their frustration online, with some suggesting he is among the club's worst ever signings...

Markovic training at the academy away from first team squad. £20m Lazar Markovic - gotta be up with their as one of our worst ever buys. At least we got a few goals out of Carroll & Benteke and got some money back! — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) September 11, 2018

Keep forgetting that Lazar Markovic exists. — David Chalmers (@DavidJChalmers) September 11, 2018

While its debatable if he's truly their worst ever signing, it is true that the Serbian international has done little to set the Reds' world alight.

Markovic has to be the worst signing ever. Spending £20m who barely played and now he's training with academy players. We didn't get goals/assists from him. Not getting a penny in return. What a waste of investment. — Shadab Monjur (@Liverpool_World) September 11, 2018

He managed just two goals during his 19 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Anfield - his only season so far where he actually played at his parent club - before failed loans with Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht.

During those four years, he managed just four goals in a combined 40 appearances for the four teams.

Again!? Same every season. Should've jus cancelled his contract & let him be a free agent. — Ian (@ianlfc05) September 11, 2018

His most recent loan to Anderlecht saw him miss the first six weeks of game time due to poor fitness and condition levels.

One or two Liverpool supporters were a little more supportive of the struggling winger.

Don't know what is going on with Markovic at LFC but you gotta feel for him, his career has taking a massive noise dive. — Magical Salah👏 (@clementwiafe) September 11, 2018

Markovic does have 22 senior international caps to his name for Serbia, having scored three international goals.

He made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2012, while still playing in his homeland for Partizan Belgrade.