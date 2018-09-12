'Worst Signing Ever': Liverpool Fans' Brutal Reaction to Report About Reds Midfielder

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Liverpool fans have once again taken to social media to ridicule Reds midfielder Lazar Markovic, following news the Serbian winger has been demoted to training with the club's under-23s.

The 24-year-old - who last played a competitive first team game for his club in 2015 - has seen his career trajectory spiral from coveted prospect to figure of fun. After failing to secure a move away from Anfield this summer, it seems many fans are counting down the days until his contract expires.

Since arriving at Liverpool in July 2014 in a deal £20m from Benfica, Markovic has played for four different clubs on loan.

Following news of his demotion to the reserves, many Liverpool fans have vented their frustration online, with some suggesting he is among the club's worst ever signings...

While its debatable if he's truly their worst ever signing, it is true that the Serbian international has done little to set the Reds' world alight.

He managed just two goals during his 19 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Anfield - his only season so far where he actually played at his parent club - before failed loans with Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht.

During those four years, he managed just four goals in a combined 40 appearances for the four teams.

His most recent loan to Anderlecht saw him miss the first six weeks of game time due to poor fitness and condition levels.

One or two Liverpool supporters were a little more supportive of the struggling winger.

Markovic does have 22 senior international caps to his name for Serbia, having scored three international goals. 

He made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2012, while still playing in his homeland for Partizan Belgrade.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)