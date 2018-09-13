Ex-Man Utd Coach Joins Liverpool as Reds Continue to Strengthen Backroom Staff

Liverpool have added to their backroom staff with the addition of former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jack Robinson.

Robinson spent seven years at United, where he helped to coach goalkeepers including Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea.

More recently, he has been working with the FA as a national goalkeeping coach for teams from under-15 to under-17 level. He was part of the England under-17 setup which won the World Cup last year.

The Times reports that Robinson has now been appointed as Liverpool's reserve goalkeeping coach, which will allow John Achterberg to narrow his focus.

Achterberg will keep coaching first choice keeper Alisson Becker and substitute Simon Mignolet, and he will continue to appear on the bench on matchdays for Liverpool.

Robinson will focus on coaching young goalkeepers Kamil Grabara and Caoimhin Kelleher, both of whom are highly rated by the club.

Some Liverpool fans have pointed the blame at Achterberg for their recent goalkeeping woes, as neither Mignolet nor Loris Karius appeared to improve under his teaching.

Jurgen Klopp is strengthening his backroom staff in the hope of eking out the marginal gains which can make Liverpool into Premier League title contenders.

Specialist throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has been employed by the club on a part-time basis to help improve the trajectory and direction of Liverpool's throws.