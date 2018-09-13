'He Should Never Start': Tottenham Fans Lambast Full Back Ahead of Crucial Liverpool Encounter

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have taken to social media to lambast their first choice full back Ben Davies.

Disappointing in a 2-1 loss to Watford before the international break, Spurs fans have seemingly had enough of the Welshman's recent poor performances. Coming up against Liverpool this weekend, the north London side can ill afford any passengers. 

This Is Futbol round up some of the Tottenham Twittersphere's most vicious comments: 

Not exactly boosting the confidence of their left back, Tottenham fans are clearly hoping that Mauricio Pochettino decides to drop Davies this weekend. If not, it's somewhat doubtful these messages of disapproval will warm their full back's heart before Saturday's big clash. 

Up against the sensational Mo Salah, whoever starts on Spurs' left side will be in for a tough day. Whether there has been an overreaction to Davies' form or not, Danny Rose's pace could mean the unwanted man warms his side's bench at Wembley.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A massive game for Tottenham, three points against the Reds could result in them pushing up the table. On the other hand, a destabilising loss would likely see Spurs chasing throughout the season's remainder. 

