Henrikh Mkhitaryan Claims Arsenal Must Be Playing in Champions League After Recent Absence

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has stated that he is working hard to make sure that the Gunners return to the Champions League this season.

The Armenia captain has appeared in all four of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this season, scoring once against Chelsea in a hard fought defeat. Since that defeat, however, the north London side have secured consecutive victories against West Ham and Cardiff.

Speaking to Arsenal Player, Mkhitaryan spoke about how he is working to ensure that the club continue their good form across the season. The 29-year-old said: "I’m doing my best every day, every hour and every minute to become even stronger.

"I always had my dreams, I always had my ambitions and I always wanted to chase them. I wanted to fulfil them because it was very important to me and my family."

"I was working hard, I wasn’t taking a day off and I was always working hard on myself. Even if I was good at one thing, I was always trying to improve it even more. I think that’s it."





Arsenal are entering their second season of Europa League football in a row, having finished sixth in the Premier League last term, and Mkhitaryan claims the club must be playing among Europe's elite.





He added: "I appreciate people that want to try and help Arsenal achieve more because I know Arsenal is a team that has to be playing in the Champions League and is a team that has to fight for trophies in England. What we’re trying to do is to bring the Arsenal level back."

"It’s always nice to be a part of the history at this club because Arsenal is a big club and everyone knows that being in this club means a lot. As well for myself, I’m very happy that I could have Arsene Wenger as a manager and I’m very happy to have Unai Emery as well as manager."