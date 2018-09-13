Journalist Reveals the Two Factors Which Will Decide How Much Newcastle Will Spend in January Window

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Newcastle Chronicle reporter Mark Douglas has revealed that the club are only likely to spend in January if manager Rafa Benitez signs a new deal, or if the Magpies are in danger of being relegated.

Benitez is understood to have been frustrated by the lack of transfer activity over the summer, but it appears that funds will only be made available in the next window if the Spaniard commits his future to the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Douglas also stated that January spending will be influenced by Newcastle's position in the Premier League table, with relegation a real concern for owner Mike Ashley. "I think it’ll depend on where they are in the Premier League," the journalist told the Chronicle during a Q and A. 

"There’s clearly money there to spend - we know Ashley withheld funds because the contract wasn’t signed on the grounds that there’s too much uncertainty about his future to allow Benitez to spend – but Benitez wasn’t allowed to do it in the summer.

The journalist continued: "I wouldn’t expect massive funds to suddenly be freed to him unless it looks like he’ll sign the contract in front of him. But if they’re in the bottom three, there’ll be more to spend because Ashley is frightened of what might happen if the club go down.

"In short: I think they’ll be active in January, but it’ll be more 'boxing smart' in the window."

Newcastle have had a difficult start to the season, securing only one point from their opening four Premier League fixtures. The Magpies face Arsenal at St James' Park next and will hope that they are able to get their first victory in front of their home supporters.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)