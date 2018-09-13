Kenedy Quashes Talk of Permanent Move to Newcastle as Winger Eyes Chelsea Return

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Newcastle United loanee Kenedy has moved to quash suggestions that he could make a permanent move to St James' Park at the end of the season, instead claiming that he intends to succeed at his parent club Chelsea.

In an interview with the Sun, the Brazilian admitted he has no intentions of extending his stay at Tyneside, despite enjoying a second loan spell with the Magpies. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"It was good to be loaned to get more playing time - better than staying at Chelsea and not playing. I hope this year I can make a good season for Newcastle and go back to Chelsea to continue. I have a dream to return and to be a champion for the club.


"It is not that I didn’t succeed at Chelsea. I arrived at 19, I was very young. Just being in the Premier League is already a great achievement. A lot of people come and can’t play. For me, it’s been very good. My dream is to win a major title."

Kenedy joined the Blues from Fluminense in 2015 for a fee of around £6m. Despite being one of many talented young players at the club, the versatile footballer still made 20 appearances for the club in his first season. 

Following the recruitment of more experienced players, Kenedy has since been loaned out on three occasions - twice to Newcastle, with his first loan with the Magpies coming in the second half of last season before his current year-long deal with the Toon.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United boss Rafael Benítez has admitted that he has a difficult decision to make over the possibility of playing loanee striker Salamon Rondon against Arsenal this weekend. The 28-year-old is just back from international duty with Venezuela, where he traveled thousands of miles to played against Colombia and Panama.

