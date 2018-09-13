Liverpool's Champions League Opponents PSG Suffer Injury Setback With Key Player Out Until 2019

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa is set to be sidelined until 2019 after undergoing surgery on his back, meaning he will be absent from the Ligue 1 heavyweights Champions League matches against Liverpool.

Kurzawa has been a mainstay in PSG's starting XI ever since he arrived from Monaco in 2015, but will be missing a fair portion of the season after the decision was made for the 26-year-old to be operated on to help him deal with a recurring back issue.

According to Le Parisien, there is likely to be a long rehabilitation process for Kurzawa following the completion of the surgery, which means that he is likely to be ruled out for the reigning French champions until the beginning of 2019.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

As a result, he will not be available for any of PSG's Champions League group stage matches, including both fixtures against the Reds.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is already missing a handful of first-team stars ahead of his side's visit to Anfield, with Kurzawa joining Dani Alves and Marco Verratti on the injury list whilst Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot are both suspended.

This will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who see PSG as a serious threat to topping their group. Without Kurzawa, PSG may be forced to use Angel Di Maria in a wing-back role or youngster Stanley N’Soki as a conventional left-back.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

The Reds will be keen to avoid defeat at home, particularly as fellow group rivals Napoli will be expecting to pick up all three points against Red Star Belgrade. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)