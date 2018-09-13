Liverpool's Champions League Opponents PSG Suffer Injury Setback With Key Player Out Until 2019

PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa is set to be sidelined until 2019 after undergoing surgery on his back, meaning he will be absent from the Ligue 1 heavyweights Champions League matches against Liverpool.

Kurzawa has been a mainstay in PSG's starting XI ever since he arrived from Monaco in 2015, but will be missing a fair portion of the season after the decision was made for the 26-year-old to be operated on to help him deal with a recurring back issue.

According to Le Parisien, there is likely to be a long rehabilitation process for Kurzawa following the completion of the surgery, which means that he is likely to be ruled out for the reigning French champions until the beginning of 2019.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

As a result, he will not be available for any of PSG's Champions League group stage matches, including both fixtures against the Reds.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is already missing a handful of first-team stars ahead of his side's visit to Anfield, with Kurzawa joining Dani Alves and Marco Verratti on the injury list whilst Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot are both suspended.

This will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who see PSG as a serious threat to topping their group. Without Kurzawa, PSG may be forced to use Angel Di Maria in a wing-back role or youngster Stanley N’Soki as a conventional left-back.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

The Reds will be keen to avoid defeat at home, particularly as fellow group rivals Napoli will be expecting to pick up all three points against Red Star Belgrade.