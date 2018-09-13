Manuel Lanzini Happy to Rejoin West Ham Squad After Lengthy Injury Rehabilitation in Barcelona

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Manuel Lanzini has stated he is happy to have rejoined the West Ham squad as he looks to step up his comeback from injury after undergoing three months of rehabilitation in Barcelona.

The Argentina international suffered a ruptured anterior knee ligament injury this summer after being named in Jorge Sampaoli's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. 

His performances for West Ham, which included 27 appearances and five goals, impressed Sampaoli enough to call him up, but his injury meant he was replaced before the tournament had even begun.

Now, after completing successful surgery on his right knee and undergoing intensive rehabilitation at one of Barcelona's top centres, the 25-year old claims he's ready to get going again for Manuel Pellegrini's new-look West Ham side.

“I missed West Ham, I missed the players, all the West Ham staff and the training ground, so I’m happy to be back,” Lanzini told whufc.com. “Now, I am feeling good. It was very hard when my knee was broken before the World Cup but now I am thinking of the future and now I am happy.”

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“[My surgeon] Ramon Cugat was very good for me. The surgery was good and everything really was very good."


The Hammers had a busy summer under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, making a total of nine signings, including transfer record signing Felipe Anderson for £42m from Lazio. However, Lanzini remains positive that with training he can regain his spot in the side that have lost their opening four games in the Premier League.

He added: “My knee is feeling very comfortable and stable and this is very important. I am taking things day by day and I am feeling good, comfortable and stable and I am ready to keep going like this and we will see.

“Now, I am working on the bike with the Bosu [balance trainer] and am doing activation and work on my quadriceps and hamstring, all in the gym.”

