Napoli President Reveals Verbal Agreement With Star Man Lorenzo Insigne for €200m Release Clause

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that Lorenzo Insigne has a verbally agreed release clause of €200m.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by TalkSport, De Laurentiis explained that whilst there is no written confirmation of the release clause, the player and his agent have an understanding with the club.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

De Laurentiis said: "He has a symbolic release clause, Raiola and I have decided that if we get a €200m bid we’ll sell him. It’s not a written agreement, but a verbal one. €200m, is that clear?"

Insigne has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League for the last few transfer windows, but Napoli will be hoping that his release clause will be enough to deter any clubs from bidding for their star man.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Italian forward has been one of the most valued players at Napoli, scoring 64 goals and adding 63 assists in 267 appearances. Insigne's best seasons for the Azzuri were during the 2016/17 campaign where he scored 18 goals in 35 starts in Serie A.

Napoli recently underwent a change in manager, appointing Carlo Ancelotti to replace Mauricio Sarri, and have endured a mixed start to the season. The Naples outfit secured victories against Lazio and AC Milan but suffered a shock defeat to Sampdoria.

In the Champions League, Napoli will face a tough task escaping their group which contains Liverpool and French giants PSG. The Italian side will be keen to win their first game against Red Star Belgrade in order to maintain any chance of progressing from the group.