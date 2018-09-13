Palermo Owner Aims Dig at Juventus Boss Allegri & Claims That Star Will Leave Club in January

Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini has launched a stunning attack on Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, claiming that his title-winning achievements are lessened due to the stature of his club - and has claimed that Paulo Dybala will leave the club in January.

In an interview with RMC Sport, via Football Italia, Zamparini weighed in with his criticism of the Juve boss' recent benching of Dybala.

He said: "Every time he (Dybala) stays out (on the bench) it makes me want to cry. He’s on the bench because of Allegri. Allegri should come to Palermo and win the Scudetto, because it’s easy to be a phenomenon with Juventus.

“Two years ago I sent Dybala a message and advised him to go to Spain, where he’d play football, and not to go to Italy. He’ll leave, because Juventus want to get €120m. In January I think he’ll leave, for Spain. He has offers in Spain and England.





Dybala, who made his name in Serie A during a three season spell with Palermo, has been on the bench for his side's last two matches, with marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa the preferred front three. With the Argentine ace struggling for game time, he could well look to move on during the January transfer window.

Given the eye-watering €112m fee I Bianconeri reportedly shelled out for Ronaldo in the summer transfer window, they could well be forced into selling Dybala to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Allegri's persistent benching of the tenacious forward also suggests that he's planning for a future without the player, or perhaps has fallen out with him.

