Palermo Owner Aims Dig at Juventus Boss Allegri & Claims That Star Will Leave Club in January

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini has launched a stunning attack on Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, claiming that his title-winning achievements are lessened due to the stature of his club - and has claimed that Paulo Dybala will leave the club in January.

In an interview with RMC Sport, via Football Italia, Zamparini weighed in with his criticism of the Juve boss' recent benching of Dybala. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

He said: "Every time he (Dybala) stays out (on the bench) it makes me want to cry. He’s on the bench because of Allegri. Allegri should come to Palermo and win the Scudetto, because it’s easy to be a phenomenon with Juventus.

“Two years ago I sent Dybala a message and advised him to go to Spain, where he’d play football, and not to go to Italy. He’ll leave, because Juventus want to get €120m. In January I think he’ll leave, for Spain. He has offers in Spain and England. 


Dybala, who made his name in Serie A during a three season spell with Palermo, has been on the bench for his side's last two matches, with marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa the preferred front three. With the Argentine ace struggling for game time, he could well look to move on during the January transfer window.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Given the eye-watering €112m fee I Bianconeri reportedly shelled out for Ronaldo in the summer transfer window, they could well be forced into selling Dybala to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Allegri's persistent benching of the tenacious forward also suggests that he's planning for a future without the player, or perhaps has fallen out with him.

In other news, Juventus are believed to have joined the race to sign Stuttgart sensation Benjamin Pavard. The 22-year-old shone in the 2018 World Cup, as his gutsy performances helped France to win the competition. Juve are reportedly interested in signing the versatile defender, with Bayern MunichBarcelona and Manchester City also thought to be in contention.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)