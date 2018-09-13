PHOTOS: Michael Jordan Enters Football With Release of Jordan Brand x Paris Saint-Germain Collection

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have collaborated with Nike and Michael Jordan to release a full Jordan-branded football kit, the first of it's kind, named the Jordan Brand x Paris Saint-Germain collection.

Said collection offers two special edition match kits, football boots, trainers and other apparel.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Image by Kavan Flavius

This is the first time the basketball brand has crossed over into football and September 14 could mark a seminal date for the Nike subsidiary, one of the most popular brands in the world, backed by the most famous NBA icon in the history of American basketball

"In the last few years, the Jordan Brand has had a growing presence in Paris, with Jordan Bastille, a Jordan only store opened in 2016, and a partnership with the French Basketball Federation in 2017," Nike announced on Thursday.





"These examples buttress a long-standing, organic relationship between the brand and city, which began with Michael Jordan’s first visit in 1985."

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit,” Jordan echoed.

“We’re excited to unite these two passionate communities by putting the Jumpman on the chest of Paris Saint-Germain to continue fueling the energy for sport and style globally,”

Image by Kavan Flavius

The collection will be released this Friday, September 14. And the kit will debut in full when PSG play Liverpool at Anfield on September 19.

“The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand reflects the ambition of both brands to combine style, performance and innovation," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added.

"We share many values with Jordan Brand, which is known worldwide for its sporting heritage and exciting contemporary designs. We believe it is a partnership which will excite our fans, help us to reach new audiences and enhance our global reach.”

Image by Kavan Flavius

This advent should be quite an exciting one for football and basketball fans alike. And it is likely to lead to more crossover partnerships between the two sports where brands are concerned.