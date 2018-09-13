Report Claims Liverpool Turned Down Various Loan Offers For Fringe Striker Over the Summer

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke was the subject of various loan bids during the summer transfer window, all of which were reportedly turned down by the Reds.

Solanke has failed to earn a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's side, primarily due to the stiff competition he faces for a place from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The England Under-21 star made a host of cameo appearances throughout 2017/18, but has yet to feature in a match day squad so far this season.

According the Evening Standard, the striker was the subject of loan bids from Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Rangers and Lyon among others, but each approach was swiftly rejected.

Liverpool instead loaned out fellow striker Danny Ings to Southampton, indicating that Solanke is firmly in Klopp's plans this season - even if he is yet to earn any minutes on the pitch so far.

Fellow Liverpool youngsters Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have already cemented their spots in the starting XI after performing well when given the chance to feature for the first team, so Solanke will no doubt be given a fair crack of the whip before the season draws to a close.

Liverpool are set to compete in seven matches over the next 23 days, including a League Cup tie against Solanke's former side Chelsea, so there is every chance he could be given his chance to get some minutes sooner rather than later.