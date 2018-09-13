Serie A Side Chievo Verona Docked 3 Points & Fined After Being Found Guilty of False Accounting

Chievo Verona have been deducted three points and fined €200,000 after they were found guilty of false accounting.

The Flying Donkeys were accused of trading players with Cesena in order to generate £25m worth of profit, without which they would not have been able to register for Serie A.

Chievo get a 3 point penalty this season and chairman Campedelli gets a three month disqualification for creating fictitious profits regarding player transfers. — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 13, 2018

Given the severity of the offence, and the fact that prosecutors were calling for a 15-point deduction, the general consensus is that Chievo have gotten off lightly.

Club President Piero Campedelli has also been suspended for his role in creating fictitious profits, as the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed in a statement.

"The Tribunale Federale Nazionale - disciplinary section - chaired by Cesare Mastrocola has accepted the referral of the prosecutor, sanctioning Chievo Verona with a three point deduction in the table, to be taken in the current season, and a fine of €200,000," the statement reads.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"The TFN has also sanctioned the President of the club, Luca Campedelli, with a three month ban, as well as a one month and 15 days ban for the advisors Piero Campedelli, Giuseppe Campedelli, Michele Cordioli and Antonio Cordioli.

"The Tribunale decided that it should not proceed with the case against Cesena due to the revocation of their affiliation, sanctioning Guido Aldini and Samuele Mariotti to one month and 15 days."

Even before this deduction, Chievo were bottom of Serie A after three matches. They will head into this weekend's match at Roma with -2 points on the board.