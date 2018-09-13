Serie A Side Chievo Verona Docked 3 Points & Fined After Being Found Guilty of False Accounting

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Chievo Verona have been deducted three points and fined €200,000 after they were found guilty of false accounting.

The Flying Donkeys were accused of trading players with Cesena in order to generate £25m worth of profit, without which they would not have been able to register for Serie A.

Given the severity of the offence, and the fact that prosecutors were calling for a 15-point deduction, the general consensus is that Chievo have gotten off lightly.

Club President Piero Campedelli has also been suspended for his role in creating fictitious profits, as the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed in a statement.

"The Tribunale Federale Nazionale - disciplinary section - chaired by Cesare Mastrocola has accepted the referral of the prosecutor, sanctioning Chievo Verona with a three point deduction in the table, to be taken in the current season, and a fine of €200,000," the statement reads.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"The TFN has also sanctioned the President of the club, Luca Campedelli, with a three month ban, as well as a one month and 15 days ban for the advisors Piero Campedelli, Giuseppe Campedelli, Michele Cordioli and Antonio Cordioli.

"The Tribunale decided that it should not proceed with the case against Cesena due to the revocation of their affiliation, sanctioning Guido Aldini and Samuele Mariotti to one month and 15 days."

Even before this deduction, Chievo were bottom of Serie A after three matches. They will head into this weekend's match at Roma with -2 points on the board.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)