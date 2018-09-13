Spurs Boss Pochettino Confirms Hugo Lloris Will Remain as Captain Despite Drink-Driving Conviction

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Hugo Lloris will remain as club captain after his return from injury, despite being convicted of drink-driving on Wednesday.

Lloris was convicted for drink-driving after being pulled over in his car and breathalysed - which revealed he had over double the legal alcohol limit in his system while at the wheel. The France World Cup winner had spent the evening dining with his international teammates Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, before attempting to drive while heavily intoxicated.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Liverpool, Pochettino moved to defend his goalkeeper, stating: "Will he stay as captain? Of course, of course. He is the first to regret about everything. All that happened yesterday (in court) is not good and he does not feel great. He said he was guilty and responsible.

“The most important thing is everyone can make a mistake and he is suffering a punishment that society translates to him. He is punishing himself. We are not God and we cannot judge people. We need to try (to see) he understands he made a mistake. We can all make mistakes. It's a massive lesson for everyone. He said: ‘Gaffer, I made a mistake. Now I need to pay like a man.'"

While Lloris recovers from a thigh injury, Spurs will look to continue their solid start to season against Jürgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool side on Saturday. The Premier League clash will be a tough test for Pochettino's side, as the Reds are currently top of the table after winning all of their opening four matches - conceding just one goal in the process.