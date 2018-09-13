Spurs Boss Pochettino Confirms Hugo Lloris Will Remain as Captain Despite Drink-Driving Conviction

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Hugo Lloris will remain as club captain after his return from injury, despite being convicted of drink-driving on Wednesday.

Lloris was convicted for drink-driving after being pulled over in his car and breathalysed - which revealed he had over double the legal alcohol limit in his system while at the wheel. The France World Cup winner had spent the evening dining with his international teammates Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, before attempting to drive while heavily intoxicated.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Liverpool, Pochettino moved to defend his goalkeeper, stating: "Will he stay as captain? Of course, of course. He is the first to regret about everything. All that happened yesterday (in court) is not good and he does not feel great. He said he was guilty and responsible.

“The most important thing is everyone can make a mistake and he is suffering a punishment that society translates to him. He is punishing himself. We are not God and we cannot judge people. We need to try (to see) he understands he made a mistake. We can all make mistakes. It's a massive lesson for everyone. He said: ‘Gaffer, I made a mistake. Now I need to pay like a man.'"

While Lloris recovers from a thigh injurySpurs will look to continue their solid start to season against Jürgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool side on Saturday. The Premier League clash will be a tough test for Pochettino's side, as the Reds are currently top of the table after winning all of their opening four matches - conceding just one goal in the process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)