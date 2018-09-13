Spurs Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Set to Start Against Liverpool Despite Drink Driving Charge

Hugo Lloris is set to return to the Tottenham team for this weekend's important Premier League match against Liverpool, despite pleading guilty to drink driving charges this week.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Lloris admitted to driving at twice the legal limit in London last month. The Frenchman had booked a taxi but when it cancelled, he decided to drive his Porsche instead.

Jack Taylor/GettyImages

Lloris was stopped by police after running a red light and veering towards parked vehicles. Magistrate Amanda Barron said it was "pure luck" that Lloris "did not cause damage to other vehicles or pedestrians." He was fined £30,000 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Tottenham will also punish Lloris with a heftier fine of £300,000, the equivalent of two weeks' wages, and according to the Mirror he could also lose the club captaincy, with Spurs understandably furious about their goalkeeper's irresponsible actions.

However, on his day the Frenchman is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world and Tottenham hope to have him fit for the visit of Liverpool on Saturday, the Daily Mail reports.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A thigh injury kept Lloris out of the squad to face Watford before the international break, meaning that he also couldn't play in France's matches against Germany and the Netherlands, though he did travel with the squad.

Tottenham have taken nine points from their first four games of the season, while Saturday's opponents Liverpool are yet to drop a point in the league.

Lloris has made over 250 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club from Lyon in 2012.