West Ham Handed Fitness Boost for Everton Clash as Defender Returns to Training

West Ham have been handed a fitness boost ahead of their trip to Everton, with Artur Masuaku having returned to training this week.

The Hammers have lost all four of their games in the Premier League so far this season, a far cry from the expectations stemming from the appointment of former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini during the summer.

Masuaku, meanwhile, was absent when the side lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last fixture after picking up a muscle injury. But he has since returned to training so he could give the new boss a bit of a selection headache with a crucial match coming up.

The 24-year-old left-back, who was a regular starter for the Londoners last season, was replaced by Aaron Cresswell for the Wolves clash following the injury, which he sustained in training.

His return ahead of the visit to Goodison Park could leave Pellegrini scratching his head as it's really a coin toss between Cresswell and Masuaku, considering the fact that neither defender has been that impressive this season.

His return ahead of the visit to Goodison Park could leave Pellegrini scratching his head as it's really a coin toss between Cresswell and Masuaku, considering the fact that neither defender has been that impressive this season.

Cresswell, who only played 60 minutes of pre-season football before being thrust into the squad for the match against Wolves, looked very rusty against the Molineux occupants, while Masuaku hasn't been very convincing either.

Pellegrini, though, will welcome the Frenchman's return and should be able to report an injury-free squad, save long-term exclusions Winston Reid, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini.

Given West Ham's utterly poor run this term, the Chilean's job is on the line, despite the club's insistence on backing him. A few more poor results could see him become the top flight's first managerial casualty. However, with Everton nursing several injuries going into the weekend, he could sense an opportunity to snatch the Hammers' first win of the season.