Wolves Close to Settlement for Rui Patrício as Negotiations With Former Club Sporting CP Continue

September 13, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be edging closer to finalising a settlement with Sporting CP, with the Premier League side reportedly willing to pay £18m to ensure that the Portuguese club drop their compensation claims against the player.

As reported by A Bola, the Portuguese number one joined Wolves earlier in the summer on a free transfer, after the goalkeeper triggered a clause in his contract to terminate his Sporting deal following a fan attack on he and his fellow players. 

However, his former club disputed his claims, and took the case to a FIFA tribunal where they demanded over €50m from the player.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Unwilling to see their star goalkeeper embroiled in a costly and distracting legal battle, Wolves appear to be prepared to reach a compromise with Sporting, and are believed to be ready to pay the club €18m to put an end to the pursuit. 

In today's inflated transfer market, the club are arguably still getting a cracking deal - with the 30-year-old still at the top of his game.

Frederico Varandas, the new president at Sporting, is said to be willing to make the deal happen, as he looks to claw back some funds following the mass exodus of star players. 

Despite losing some big names, Sporting have got the season off to a solid start, and are currently sitting third in their domestic league, unbeaten in four matches.

Meanwhile, the interest in Wolves' talented crop of players is continuing to rise, with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City being linked with tenacious midfielder Ruben Neves, and Juventus thought to be keen on wonderkid Diogo Jota. With so many admiring eyes on his technically gifted side, boss Nuno Espírito Santo will need to work hard to hold on to his stars.

