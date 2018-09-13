Xherdan Shaqiri Addresses Game Time Concerns After Slow Introduction at Liverpool

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Liverpool summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri is staying calm over his playing prospects, despite not starting a game yet for his new club.

The Swiss attacker joined the Reds this summer in a deal reported to be worth around 13m, following his former club Stoke's relegation from the Premier League.

While most expect the former Bayern Munich star to be used often from the bench to address a previously held concern over Liverpool's lack of depth, the 26-year-old has played just 26 minutes in four Premier League games so far this campaign.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

An impressive showing for Switzerland during the international break has only made some Liverpool fans more anxious to see more of their new signing in a different shade of Red. However the man himself is staying 'relaxed' over his prospects of more pitch time.


"I am very relaxed because we have a lot of games and every player is going to have enough games to play I think," Shaqiri said, via the Metro.

"I knew the coach before. This football I knew before, so it was not a surprise for me. 

"Of course, it’s a big change from Stoke to Liverpool. Liverpool is a big, big team. But I know how to be in a big team because I played at Bayern Munich and I played at Inter Milan. So for me, I knew what it would be like."

Shaqiri, who scored eight Premier League goals last season, also spoke of fostering a winning mentality at Anfield, referencing his old club Bayern as an example to follow

He continued: "I think we are going to have a lot of top games. Good games over the next few weeks and of course I am looking forward to them. We want to keep our performances the way they have been. 

"Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in the world. Last year they had a very good year. Sadly they didn’t win a title but now we try to make a step forward and try to win titles. That’s the most important thing now, to be our goals. To win titles."

