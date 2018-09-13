Xherdan Shaqiri Says Liverpool Need to Think Like Bayern Munich if They Are to Win Title

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has said that the Reds must think like his former club Bayern Munich if they are to become Premier League champions.

As reported by the Mirror, Shaqiri has highlighted the Bavarians' appetite for domination and winning titles as key to their consistent success.

The Swiss star believes his new side need to adopt that hunger if they are to end their 28-year wait to become champions again.

The Switzerland international, who arrived at Anfield from Stoke for £12m in the summer, said: “At Bayern Munich, they have only the mentality to win titles.

“Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in the world. Last year they had a very good year. Sadly they didn’t win a title. Now we try to make a step forward and try to win titles. That’s the most important thing now and it has to be our goal — to win titles.

“I knew the coach before. This football, I knew before. So [the size of the club] was not a surprise for me.

“Of course it's a big change from Stoke to Liverpool. Liverpool is a big, big team. But I know how to be in a big team, because I played at Bayern Munich and I played at Inter Milan. So I knew what it would be like.”

Despite their trophy-laden history, Liverpool are yet to win the Premier League since it began in 1992 having come close a number of times.

Jurgen Klopp's side face the first real test of their title credentials this weekend when they take on Tottenham, and Shaqiri has admitted it will be a tough game.

The 26-year-old said: “They have a lot of dangers. They have a team now that has been playing together for many years. So that’s a plus for them.

“They know each other very well and you can see that on the pitch, the way that they are working together. So we know that they have a big, talented team. But we will go there and try to win the game. We know its going to be a tough game.”