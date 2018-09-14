Agent of Real Madrid, Tottenham & Arsenal Target Insists Midfielder Will Not Leave Porto in January

Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera has generating interest around Europe following an impressive World Cup campaign with Mexico this summer, but the Porto midfielder’s agent insists Herrera will not be leaving Porto in January.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Portuguese giants is now into its final year, and there have been suggestions that Real Madrid are leading the charge to secure Herrera’s services in a cut-price deal in the coming months.

No es extraño que el Real Madrid muestre interés por Héctor Herrera. Lo verdaderamente extraño es que Herrera siga hoy en el futbol portugués... — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) September 13, 2018

However, the midfielder’s agent has insisted that his client will not be leaving Porto midway through the current campaign.

Herrera’s representative told Portuguese outlet O Jogo: “Hector Herrera will not be leaving Porto during the season.”

Herrera is said to have met with Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui recently to open dialogue over a proposed move to the Bernabeu in the future, but the midfielder’s agent’s claims seem to dispel any chance of a move until next summer.

Herrera is said to also be of interest to a host of clubs around Europe which also includes Roma and Inter as well as Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham.





Real Madrid had a relatively low-key summer in terms of new signings during the summer, with their biggest deal being the blockbuster departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and could be keen on new midfield recruits after allowing Matteo Kovacic to join Chelsea on loan.

Calciomercato note that Inter would be unable to buy Herrera in January due to their two non-European places already being filled by summer signings Lautaro Martinez and Keita Balde Diao.

The report also suggests that Roma may be in a stronger position to move for Herrera, though his agent’s comments are unlikely to encourage an imminent move from the Serie A giants, although his situation will be of interest to numerous suitors around Europe in the coming months.