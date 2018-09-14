Agent of Real Madrid, Tottenham & Arsenal Target Insists Midfielder Will Not Leave Porto in January

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera has generating interest around Europe following an impressive World Cup campaign with Mexico this summer, but the Porto midfielder’s agent insists Herrera will not be leaving Porto in January.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Portuguese giants is now into its final year, and there have been suggestions that Real Madrid are leading the charge to secure Herrera’s services in a cut-price deal in the coming months.

However, the midfielder’s agent has insisted that his client will not be leaving Porto midway through the current campaign. 

Herrera’s representative told Portuguese outlet O Jogo: “Hector Herrera will not be leaving Porto during the season.”

Herrera is said to have met with Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui recently to open dialogue over a proposed move to the Bernabeu in the future, but the midfielder’s agent’s claims seem to dispel any chance of a move until next summer.

Herrera is said to also be of interest to a host of clubs around Europe which also includes Roma and Inter as well as Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham.


Real Madrid had a relatively low-key summer in terms of new signings during the summer, with their biggest deal being the blockbuster departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and could be keen on new midfield recruits after allowing Matteo Kovacic to join Chelsea on loan.

Calciomercato note that Inter would be unable to buy Herrera in January due to their two non-European places already being filled by summer signings Lautaro Martinez and Keita Balde Diao.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The report also suggests that Roma may be in a stronger position to move for Herrera, though his agent’s comments are unlikely to encourage an imminent move from the Serie A giants, although his situation will be of interest to numerous suitors around Europe in the coming months.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)