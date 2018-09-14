Atlético Madrid vs Eibar Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Atlético Madrid host Eibar on Saturday evening in what is shaping up to be an enthralling La Liga match-up at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.



With the new season just three matches deep, Atléti have got off to a poor start currently sitting in tenth place after picking up just one victory. Eibar are in even worse form, and lie 15th after losing two of their opening three.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Before the international break, Diego Simeone's side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo, a game in which defender Stefan Savić saw red. Eibar bounced back from two defeats to beat Real Sociedad 2-1, thanks to a dramatic last gasp winner from Charles.

With the hosts in desperate need of a win to catch up with the big boys at the top of the table, and Eibar looking to build on their encouraging victory last time out, it should be a cracker of a match.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Saturday's encounter:

Classic Encounter:

Atléti and Eibar have actually only faced each other on ten occasions, with the former running out winners eight times, and the latter never recording a win. It's therefore rather tricky to pick a 'classic', but last year's version of this fixture was a bit of a belter.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

On the final day of last season, with Los Colchoneros already having Champions League qualification in the bag and Eibar safe in mid-table, the teams were free to let their hair down - and the home side were able to make the match a fitting send-off to club icon Fernando Torres.

In his final game for the club - who he had captained as a teenager - Torres was given a guard of honour before the game. Eibar looked to ruin his party, and opened the scoring via a scuffed Kike effort. Torres pulled level just before half-time with a tidy tap-in, before giving his side the lead soon after the break with a trademark.

However, there was a sting in the tail, as Eibar managed to seal a 2-2 draw thanks to Rubén Peña's 70th minute screamer.

Team News:





Atlético Madrid will be without the suspended Savić for the match, following his reckless red card last time out. Santiago Arias is ruled out with a fractured rib picked up on international duty with Colombia, while the game will also come too soon for Vitolo (knee injury).





However, Juanfran looks set to make his return, having been sidelined with a muscular injury since the last week of August.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Eibar will be missing some key players for the game, such as winger Pedro León, who is not likely to return until November after picking up a back injury in pre-season. Iván Ramis is still struggling with a calf injury, while Kike is out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted Lineups:

Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Gimenez, Godin, Luis; Koke, Rodrigo, Thomas, Lemar; Costa, Griezmann





Eibar: Dmitrović; Peña, Oliveira, Bigas, Arbilla; Orellana, Álvarez, Diop; Milla, Enrich, Cardona

Predictions:





History favours Atléti here, and it would take something really special for Eibar to get anything out of this trip.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Simeone will be desperate not to lose any more ground behind the current leaders - Real Madrid and Barcelona - and is likely to send his team out with real attacking intent to cause the visitors some big problems at the back. Eibar will look to frustrate their opposition, but are likely to eventually crumble against Atletico's host of talented attacking players.





Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2-0 Eibar