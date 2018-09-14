Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Bournemouth and Leicester City will meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a clash that could see plenty of goals.

With Jamie Vardy's return for the Foxes and the Cherries' free flowing football, this could be an exciting match for the neutral as both sides look to maintain their positive starts to the season.

Classic Encounter

With Bournemouth spending so much of their recent history in the lower depths of English football, the two clubs' meetings have been few and far between. But last season produced arguably the most dramatic of their recent encounters in a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A Josh King penalty had given the Cherries a priceless lead after 35 minutes, and it appeared all three points would be heading to the south coast.

That was until Riyad Mahrez stepped up in the 97th minute of the game to bend a free kick past Asmir Begovic and earn the Foxes a draw.

Eddie Howe was less than impressed, calling the equaliser "disgusting", he had a point too - only 4 minutes added time had been indicated by the officials.

Form





Bournemouth's start to the season has been impressive, with the Cherries sat in sixth having beaten Cardiff and West Ham, salvaging a point at home to Everton and losing to Chelsea. The combination of Callum Wilson and Josh King up front appears to be paying dividends for the side.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Leicester also come into the clash having started the season well, despite the losses to Liverpool and Manchester United in their opening four fixtures.

The Foxes were perhaps quite lucky to come away with the three points against Wolves, but with Jamie Vardy returning they'll be dangerous going forward.

Team News

Bournemouth may be left sweating over the fitness of Ryan Fraser after the Scotsman pulled out of international duty this week due to a knock he sustained in training. The winger has been superb for the Cherries so far this season, and could be a big miss.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Leicester on the other hand will be welcoming back Jamie Vardy into the starting line up after he served the last of his three game ban following his red card against Wolves. The forward is Leicester's main goal threat, and will no doubt be difficult to stop on the counter.

Potential Bournemouth Lineup: Begovic; Smith, Francis, Cook, Ake, Rico; Gosling, Lerma; Ibe, Wilson, King.





Potential Leicester Lineup: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mendy, Ndidi; Ghezzal, Maddison, Gray; Vardy.

Prediction

With both sides scoring six times and conceding five so far this season, goals could be plentiful at the Vitality Stadium. Add Jamie Vardy back into the mix as well as the deadly duo of Wilson and King and both defences could be busy on Saturday.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The two sides appear well matched, so a draw looks likely.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Leicester