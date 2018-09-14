Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu in Contention for Premier League Debut After Return to Training

New Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has returned to first team training ahead of the Foxes' weekend clash with Bournemouth.

The Turkey international is yet to make his debut for Claude Puel's side since his £19m summer move from Freiburg. But he started in both of his country's Uefa Nations League matches during the international break and should be ready to kickstart his Leicester career. The player posted a photo on Instagram this Friday indicating as much.

Caption: Back to business #lcfc.

Puel will take his men to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the away fixture and will be hoping they can bounce back from the 2-1 defeat suffered against Liverpool in their last match.

The Foxes started the campaign with a 2-1 loss, having played Manchester United at Old Trafford on opening day. They recovered with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium and beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's before their reverse against Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Soyuncu, meanwhile, looks to be in contention for a start or at least an appearance off the bench for his new side this weekend after featuring in two matches during the break.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Turkey's loss and win against Russia and Sweden, respectively.