Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu in Contention for Premier League Debut After Return to Training

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

New Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has returned to first team training ahead of the Foxes' weekend clash with Bournemouth.

The Turkey international is yet to make his debut for Claude Puel's side since his £19m summer move from Freiburg. But he started in both of his country's Uefa Nations League matches during the international break and should be ready to kickstart his Leicester career. The player posted a photo on Instagram this Friday indicating as much.

View this post on Instagram

Back to business 🦊 #lcfc

A post shared by Çağlar SÖYÜNCÜ (@syncaglar) on

Caption: Back to business #lcfc.

Puel will take his men to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the away fixture and will be hoping they can bounce back from the 2-1 defeat suffered against Liverpool in their last match.

The Foxes started the campaign with a 2-1 loss, having played Manchester United at Old Trafford on opening day. They recovered with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium and beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's before their reverse against Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Soyuncu, meanwhile, looks to be in contention for a start or at least an appearance off the bench for his new side this weekend after featuring in two matches during the break.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Turkey's loss and win against Russia and Sweden, respectively. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)