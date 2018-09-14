Ligue 1 Star Tanguy Ndombele Insists He Wanted Lyon Stay Amid Summer Interest From Tottenham

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Tottenham became the first club in the history of the Premier League to fail to make a signing during a summer transfer window ahead of this season, and Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele has admitted he had no interest in leaving Ligue 1 for north London in the summer.


The 21-year-old had only spent one season with the French side before being linked with a swift move away during the summer following some impressive performances during his first campaign with Lyon.

Tottenham were rumoured to have been among the clubs interested in signing the French midfielder, but Lyon refused to sell and Ndombele has insisted that he did not want to leave, telling the club’s official website, via Insidefutbol.com: “I’m happy to stay at Lyon for one more season.

“That’s what I wanted. I hope that we are going to have a great season. It was important for me as I only had one season here and I wanted to stay and continue my development.

“I want to do great things here. I have personal goals but I prefer to keep it to myself.

“I had a good season and people were not expecting me to do well at this level.”

Ndombele’s contract at the Groupama Stadium runs until 2023, and his growing stock in Ligue 1 means that any interested clubs may have to pay a premium to secure the midfielder’s services from Lyon.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Frenchman made 32 appearances for Bruno Genesio’s side last season after joining from Ligue 1 rivals Amiens and has already established himself as a key figure for Lyon, though he is yet to make a senior appearance for France under Didier Deschamps.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)