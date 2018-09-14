Mark Lawrenson Reveals Who He is Backing When Crystal Palace Travel to Huddersfield

Mark Lawrenson has stated that Wilfried Zaha's return to Premier League action will prove the difference as Crystal Palace travel to Huddersfield.

Palace are without a win since the opening day, but Lawrenson believes that a fit Zaha will be enough to secure all three points at the St John's Stadium on Saturday.

The BBC pundit said: "The good news for Crystal Palace is that it looks like Wilfried Zaha is on his way back from his groin injury.





"Huddersfield are another of the five top-flight teams without a league win but they will be happy with the point they got at Everton last time out. Palace, whose only win came at Fulham on the opening day, have not really got going yet either, but I think Zaha will help them edge this one."

Wilfried Zaha looks set to provide Crystal Palace with a welcome boost following a return to training. The Eagles star missed the home defeat to Southampton due to a groin problem but is expected to be back for the trip to Huddersfield on Saturday. #CPFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 10, 2018

Palace's struggles without Zaha have been well documented in recent weeks. Since the start of last season the Eagles have lost all ten games that they have played without the Ivory Coast international. Huddersfield, however, will be hoping that the 25-year-old does not make the trip to Yorkshire as they search for their first win of the season.

Speaking about Zaha's fitness, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Roy Hodgson said: "It was Wilf's first training session today. It was debated whether he should join in, but he was determined to. The same with James Tomkins. We'll have to see how they are tomorrow."

📋 Zaha and Tomkins trained for the first time today, but Benteke is out, says Roy. #HUDCRY



👉 https://t.co/gWyRwrehyH pic.twitter.com/YEFu6bQBRl — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 13, 2018

The Palace manager also commented on his side's form without their talisman, saying: "Until such time as we do win a game, Wilf can sit there knowing he is the man we need to play.

"The other players have no desire to accept that a game is a lost cause without him, but until they do win a game, I can’t say it is nothing but a fact."