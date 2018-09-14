Mark Lawrenson Reveals Who He is Backing When Crystal Palace Travel to Huddersfield

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Mark Lawrenson has stated that Wilfried Zaha's return to Premier League action will prove the difference as Crystal Palace travel to Huddersfield.

Palace are without a win since the opening day, but Lawrenson believes that a fit Zaha will be enough to secure all three points at the St John's Stadium on Saturday. 

Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The BBC pundit said: "The good news for Crystal Palace is that it looks like Wilfried Zaha is on his way back from his groin injury.


"Huddersfield are another of the five top-flight teams without a league win but they will be happy with the point they got at Everton last time out. Palace, whose only win came at Fulham on the opening day, have not really got going yet either, but I think Zaha will help them edge this one."

Palace's struggles without Zaha have been well documented in recent weeks. Since the start of last season the Eagles have lost all ten games that they have played without the Ivory Coast international. Huddersfield, however, will be hoping that the 25-year-old does not make the trip to Yorkshire as they search for their first win of the season.

Speaking about Zaha's fitness, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Roy Hodgson said: "It was Wilf's first training session today. It was debated whether he should join in, but he was determined to. The same with James Tomkins. We'll have to see how they are tomorrow."

The Palace manager also commented on his side's form without their talisman, saying: "Until such time as we do win a game, Wilf can sit there knowing he is the man we need to play. 

"The other players have no desire to accept that a game is a lost cause without him, but until they do win a game, I can’t say it is nothing but a fact."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)