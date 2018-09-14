Paulo Dybala Reveals Delight at Forging Partnership With Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed his delight at being able to play with superstar signing Cristiano Ronaldo, describing their burgeoning partnership as 'going brilliantly'.

Both players are yet to score, while Dybala found himself benched after the first game of the new Serie A season against Chievo Verona in August. But the Argentine is confident his on-field relationship will turn into something special over the coming months.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It's going brilliantly. We just need to keep training together. We've got the whole season ahead of us," the Argentine is quoted as telling Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dybala has now played with a five-time Ballon d'Or winner at club level in Ronaldo and another five-time Ballon d'Or winner at international level in Lionel Messi.

"[When I heard Ronaldo was joining] I said to myself: 'After having had the fortune of playing with Messi in the national team, now I have the opportunity to play with Ronaldo at Juve'.

"It's amazing," he added.

Reigning champions Juventus are the only Serie A team to have started the 2018/19 season with a 100% winning record after victory in all three games so far. They are top of the table, two points clear of second place Sassuolo, who they face this weekend.

With Fiorentina, SPAL and Napoli a point further back, victory this weekend gives Juve the opportunity to put some more early distance between themselves and rest with a victory.

