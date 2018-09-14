Pep Guardiola Claims Kevin De Bruyne Has No Buyout Clause, Wouldn't Sell for €250M

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his star attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has no release clause written into his contract.

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his star attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has no release clause written into his contract.

Since arriving at the Etihad in 2015, De Bruyne has elevated his game to become one of the best midfielders in the world. His range of passing and eye for goal have made him arguably the most integral cog in the Manchester City machine, but a knee injury sustained in training has meant the Belgian has been unable to feature prominently this season.

Guardiola, when asked about a potential release clause for his star man, was quick to shut the conversation down.

"I don't know what is his release clause. Jorge Valdano asked me if we would sell him for €250m and I said no. I don't think he has a release clause," The Spaniard said, as quoted by Goal's Sam Lee.

While the reference to former Real Madrid executive Valdano might suggest that Real Madrid have, or did have some interest in the Belgian, the question actually came in a wide-ranging interview with the Argentinean speaking to Guardiola for Movistar.

The lack of release clause, however, will be music to the ears of Manchester City fans who will want to make sure their main man stays at the Etihad for years to come.

