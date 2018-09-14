Pep Guardiola Labels Premier League Overrated But Explains Why Work in England Is Better Than Spain

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that working in the Premier League is much more 'bearable' than he found his job at Barcelona because the English press don't have the same 'cruelty' that is so prevalent in the Spanish media.

Guardiola, who spent four years in charge at Camp Nou before taking a whole year off from football from 2012 to 2013, also found things calmer in Germany when managing Bayern Munich.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"After having been in Barcelona, everything is more bearable," he told 1986 World Cup winner Jorge Valdano in an interview for Movistar+, via Marca.

"The badness and cruelty that there is in the press in Spain doesn't exist in England or Germany."

In terms of overall quality, Guardiola believes that the Premier League is held in higher regard around the world than it merits because the 'product' it offers is sold incredibly well.

"The Premier League seems better than it is because of the way it's sold and the way they broadcast the product," the 47-year-old explained.

Guardiola took a year to get to grips with Premier League football, finishing third in his debut season at City, but his team swept all before them in 2017/18, winning the title by 19 points and setting new Premier League records for points, goals and wins in a single campaign.

During the same Movistar+ interview, the Spaniard explained his desire to coach at international level in the future and finish his career back at Barcelona.