Pep Guardiola Labels Premier League Overrated But Explains Why Work in England Is Better Than Spain

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that working in the Premier League is much more 'bearable' than he found his job at Barcelona because the English press don't have the same 'cruelty' that is so prevalent in the Spanish media.

Guardiola, who spent four years in charge at Camp Nou before taking a whole year off from football from 2012 to 2013, also found things calmer in Germany when managing Bayern Munich.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"After having been in Barcelona, everything is more bearable," he told 1986 World Cup winner Jorge Valdano in an interview for Movistar+, via Marca.

"The badness and cruelty that there is in the press in Spain doesn't exist in England or Germany."

In terms of overall quality, Guardiola believes that the Premier League is held in higher regard around the world than it merits because the 'product' it offers is sold incredibly well.

"The Premier League seems better than it is because of the way it's sold and the way they broadcast the product," the 47-year-old explained.

Guardiola took a year to get to grips with Premier League football, finishing third in his debut season at City, but his team swept all before them in 2017/18, winning the title by 19 points and setting new Premier League records for points, goals and wins in a single campaign.

During the same Movistar+ interview, the Spaniard explained his desire to coach at international level in the future and finish his career back at Barcelona.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)