Rafa Benitez Admits Newcastle Defender Will Remain Banished to the Reserves Until Needed as Back-Up

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Following a summer which saw Newcastle United outcast Achraf Lazaar fail to secure a move away from Tyneside and surprisingly named in the Magpies’ senior squad for the season, Rafa Benitez has confirmed that the defender will continue to train with the Under-23 squad.

The Moroccan international has found himself out of favour at St James’ Park, and was sent out on loan to Benevento in Italy last season before being included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the new Premier League season.

However, the 26-year-old has so far remained in first team exile, training instead with the Newcastle reserves, and Benitez told the Chronicle: “He will stay with the Under-23s. We will see how he is going on.

“We cannot say no or cannot say yes – we have to see how he is doing and then we decide.

“The reason we put him in the squad is because we know it’s a weak position and we have no back-up so it’s just in case.”

Lazaar’s struggles to find regular first team action are unlikely to improve whilst Paul Dummett is still performing his consistent role in Benitez’s side, though a lack of squad depth beyond Dummett could see the Spanish tactician forced to look beyond his first choice left-back.

With cup competition set to kick in over the coming months and the gruelling winter fixtures list set to test the depth of the Newcastle squad, Benitez may be forced to consider rotating his squad to maintain freshness and prevent injuries in his side.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

With Dummett the only other senior left-back in Newcastle’s setup, Lazaar’s time may yet come through necessity this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)