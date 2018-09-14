Report Claims Crystal Palace Pulled Out of a Deal to Re-Sign Bakary Sako This Summer

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Crystal Palace reportedly pulled out of a deal to re-sign Bakary Sako this summer after Jason Puncheon's loan move to Middlesbrough fell through on deadline day.

According to London NewsPalace were willing to re-sign Sako if the forward was able to prove his fitness, following concerns over an ankle injury that he suffered in early February. 


However, Sako's fitness became irrelevant when Puncheon remained a Palace player, as he took the remaining place in the Eagles' 25-man Premier League squad.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sako had rejected Palace's initial contract offer after struggling for game time under Roy Hodgson, but was reportedly willing to reconsider the offer if a spot in the squad became available. 

Sako may not be too concerned about being a free agent, however, as he moved to London from Wolves after seeing out the final year of a three-year contract. 

The 30-year-old is still a free agent and has been linked with moves to MiddlesbroughNottingham Forest and Aston Villa. The Mali international scored only five Premier League goals in 43 appearances whilst at Selhurst Park, but seems likely to find a new club in the Championship.

Palace face Huddersfield next and will be hoping to end a run of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League. Roy Hodgson's men will travel to the John Smith's Stadium and victory would see them extend the Terriers' winless run to five games.

