Report Claims Gareth Southgate Will Turn to Surprising Liverpool Star to Solve England Crisis

Gareth Southgate has landed on Dominic Solanke as his long-term back-up to Harry Kane, with his only concern being the forward's lack of game time at Liverpool.

According to the Times, Southgate has been impressed with the forward at every age level, but is frustrated that he is not able to secure game time in the Premier League, with Liverpool's front three untouchable in their selection.

21-year-old Solanke, who already has one senior England cap to his name, was named player of the tournament at last year's Under-20 World Cup, and in doing so secured himself a place in England's long-term plans.

While the England manager is sold on Solanke, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is less so, with Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge seemingly preferred in the central striking positions. Solanke is yet to make a single match day squad this season.

Their refusal to let him go out on loan does suggest game time is on the horizon when the domestic cup competitions come in to play later this month.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Failing that, however, a January loan move may be Solanke's ticket into the England team, with Huddersfield reportedly showing an interest in bringing the forward in temporarily.

Jamie Vardy's retirement from international football caused a headache for Southgate and England, who as a result have to source a new backup to Harry Kane up front.

Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck represent other options, as he paired the duo up front against Switzerland.

But with Rashford not playing as a striker at Manchester United and Welbeck struggling for game time behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal, it seems neither represents a convincing option for Southgate.