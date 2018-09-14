Report Claims Gareth Southgate Will Turn to Surprising Liverpool Star to Solve England Crisis

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Gareth Southgate has landed on Dominic Solanke as his long-term back-up to Harry Kane, with his only concern being the forward's lack of game time at Liverpool. 

According to the Times, Southgate has been impressed with the forward at every age level, but is frustrated that he is not able to secure game time in the Premier League, with Liverpool's front three untouchable in their selection. 

21-year-old Solanke, who already has one senior England cap to his name, was named player of the tournament at last year's Under-20 World Cup, and in doing so secured himself a place in England's long-term plans. 

While the England manager is sold on Solanke, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is less so, with Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge seemingly preferred in the central striking positions. Solanke is yet to make a single match day squad this season. 

Their refusal to let him go out on loan does suggest game time is on the horizon when the domestic cup competitions come in to play later this month.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Failing that, however, a January loan move may be Solanke's ticket into the England team, with Huddersfield reportedly showing an interest in bringing the forward in temporarily. 

Jamie Vardy's retirement from international football caused a headache for Southgate and England, who as a result have to source a new backup to Harry Kane up front.

Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck represent other options, as he paired the duo up front against Switzerland.

But with Rashford not playing as a striker at Manchester United and Welbeck struggling for game time behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal, it seems neither represents a convincing option for Southgate. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)