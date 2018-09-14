'Stupid': Jamie Carragher Shares What He is Not Having About Liverpool First Teamer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that comparing Reds defender Joe Gomez to West Ham icon Bobby Moore is stupid and has cautioned against over-hyping the youngster.

Gomez has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season for the Merseyside giants. The youngster has formed a strong partnership with Dutch star Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence, with the two only conceding once in their opening four Premier League games.

Joe Gomez has been outstanding so far this season but these Bobby Moore comparisons need killing off. Give the kid a chance. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) September 9, 2018

Writing in his weekly Daily Telegraph column, Carragher praised Gomez for his performance but slammed comparisons made between the youngster and World Cup winner Moore.

“Although he played at right-back a year ago, since assuming his favoured position Gomez has been likened to Bobby Moore and Rio Ferdinand.

“This is stupidly premature, over the top praise. Gomez could become a top player, but to get there he will need to overcome sterner tests than Selhurst Park and the King Power Stadium.”

Think everyone has got a bit carried away with Joe Gomez. He’s not ready for England yet — Fittzy (@JoeBazooooka) September 8, 2018

With Dejan Lovren still recovering from his exploits for Croatia in the World Cup this summer, Gomez is expected to retain his place ahead of the Reds' heavyweight clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Having faced the so-called lesser teams this season, this match on the weekend will be Liverpool's toughest test so far as they come up against one of the top attacks in the league.

The Merseyside giants have a 100% record going into the game on Saturday, and a win against Spurs could open up a five-point gap between themselves and title favourites Manchester City, who face Fulham later in the day.