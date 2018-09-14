Watford Striker Troy Deeney Heaps Praise on Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk

Watford striker Troy Deeney has admitted that he believes Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is 'the best around' and that he is a 'nightmare' to play against.

Since joining Liverpool in January of this year van Dijk has increased his reputation tenfold. The Dutchman has shored up what was a shaky Reds defence and this season has continued to shine under Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk has won Liverpool’s Player of the Month for August. His numbers:



94% pass accuracy

240 successful passes (1st for LFC)

22 aerial duels (1st)

28 defensive duels (1st)

61% duel success (1st)

4 interceptions

14 ball recoveries



Monster! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4iMP6Ckye2 — LFC Stats (@LFCData) September 12, 2018

Speaking on the subject of the toughest opponents that he has come up against, Deeney admitted that van Dijk is 'the best around' and that the defender is a complete player, as reported by Yahoo Sport.

“I always think Van Dijk is the best around. I said it this year; I said it last year.

“Because he is a nightmare for someone like me. He’s 6ft4in, I think, and I’m just about 6ft. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast. He can play. And he doesn’t mind, you know, getting physical as well, so if someone like me gets him it’s a nightmare.

Should Virgil van Dijk be rated HIGHER or LOWER than 85 on FIFA 19? 🤔



🔁 Higher

❤️ 85 or lower pic.twitter.com/YmpTV9MogT — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 11, 2018

“I always think before that I’m going to have to be playing the best of my career if I’m to get even anything out of him”

Van Dijk has started every game this season and alongside Joe Gomez at the heart of the Reds' defence the pair have only conceded once in their opening four Premier League games, with the only goal coming courtesy of a calamitous error from Alisson Becker.

Despite the error against Leicester City, Alisson has looked assured in goal and this season the Reds look fully equipped to mount a proper title challenge.

In the Brendan Rodgers era there was always a doubt about the team in a defence capacity, however, this time around it seems as though the Reds have sorted out this issue.

The Reds travel to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and having gained maximum points already from their opening four games, the Merseyside giants will be looking to make it five wins from five games.