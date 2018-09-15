Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Wasteful Atleti Salvage Late Point

Atletico Madrid battled and scrapped as 19-year-old Borja Garces scored a last minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropoliano against Eibar in La Liga.

Eibar had taken the lead with just three minutes left on the clock as the home side paid the price for their lack of clinical finishing. De Blasis fired a dangerous ball across the face of goal that Diego Godin failed to deal with and Sergi Enrich finished in scrappy fashion.

Garces, on his debut, collected the ball on the edge of the area and buried his shot past the helpless Marko Dmitrovic into the bottom corner. It was a super strike from the midfielder and an unforgettable moment for him.

Eibar centre back Anaitz Arbilla smashed the cross bar as well in the second half, Atleti cleared the ball to the edge of the box from a corner and the Spaniard volleyed first time to hit the top of the bar for the second time in the game.

The away side will consider themselves unlucky to leave with just a point and without a clean sheet as their goalkeeper was the real hero, but will take many positives forward into their next game, where as Atletico Madrid will have to pick up the performance levels.

Here is the full breakdown after a frustrating after at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Key Talking Point

It was a tale of squandered opportunities and wasteful finishing from the Atleti front line as they were frustrated by the impressive goalkeeping of the Eibar shot stopper Marko Dmitrovic.

The Serbian number one was by far the man of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano as he made continuous save after save, on another day it could have been 5-0 to the home side.

With an attacking line led by Diego Costa and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, you would expect better performances but they were unable to penetrate Dmitrovic's goal.

Rodri had a sterling performance in the midfield for Los Colchoneros before being the unfortunate one to be brought off with 20 minutes to play, but a side that is tipped to win La Liga really has to be getting results against a side that finished ninth in the league last campaign.

However, there is no question as to who stole the show and who the unexpected star man was. If you haven't heard of Marko Dmitrovic before, you all have now.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Oblak (6), Juanfran (6), Gimenez (8), Godin (8), Filipe Luis (7), Koke (6), Rodri (9), Saul (7), Lemar (5), Costa (5), Griezmann (8).





Substitutes: Angel Correa (6), Borja Garces (8).

Star Man - Rodri

After arriving from Villarreal in the summer, the 22-year-old will probably consider himself unlucky to be subbed off.

The Spaniard pulled the strings while he was on the field, linking up play intricately with Saul and Griezmann but his efforts in the middle of the park were pretty much wasted energy due to poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping.

It's early days in his Atleti career but he was certainly the best of the worst and can hold his head up high despite his team's disappointing result.

Diego Simeone will be furious with the former Chelsea man's performance. The Brazilian-born front man was wasteful on the offensive side and was also sloppy in terms of linking up play with Griezmann.

The hosts were crying out for something different in order to improve their cutting edge, but Simeone ultimately decided to stick with Costa in a bid that something would change, but that never came.

It wouldn't be the most unsurprising move in the world if Costa was dropped to the bench in their next game, in a bid to improve their efforts at the top end.

EIBAR





Player Ratings

Starting XI: Dmitrovic (9); R.Pena (7), Oliveira (7), Arbilla (7), Cote (7); Alvarez (6), Diop (7); De Blasis (7), Pere Milla (6); Jordan (6), Charles (5).





Substitutes: Escalante (6), Enrich (8).

Looking Ahead

This will be a reality check for Atletico Madrid as their La Liga title ambitions will have been slightly dampened by this performance.

The realisation that they aren't as good as they think they are will shake Diego Simeone's side into shape going into their next game against Monaco in the Champions League and then a local derby against Getafe on Saturday.