Borussia Dortmund Concerned After Star Striker's Dream Debut Dampened by Late Injury

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcácer will be facing a race against time to be at full fitness ahead of the Champions League in midweek after the Barcelona loanee suffered a thigh injury on his Bundesliga debut.


The 25-year-old came off the bench during the second half in Dortmund's flattering 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, and Alcácer even got on the scoresheet after his powerful left-footed strike deflected past Kevin Trapp to round off the scoring at the Westfalenstadion.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

However, the excitement Alcácer's highly anticipated debut has since disappeared after it was confirmed by manager Lucien Favre that the Spain international had suffered a mysterious injury at the end of the match.


"We definitely do not know what he has, but he felt something in his thigh," Favre said, quoted by Bild. "We hope it's not a strain."


There has since been some speculation that Alcácer actually suffered an ankle injury during his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund, as opposed to a thigh strain which Favre initially alluded to.


Regardless, Alcácer will likley be forced to miss the club's Champions League opener against Club Brugge on Tuesday, with Maximilian Philipp expected to retain his place in the first team when Dortmund travel to the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

Borussia Dortmund's win on Friday has seen them move top of the Bundesliga table, but Bayern Munich can reclaim top spot when they take on Bayer Leverkusen - who are without a point this season - on Saturday.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

One of VfL Wolfsburg or Hertha BSC will be able to overtake Borussia Dortmund when they face each other this weekend, while four other Bundesliga sides can also leapfrog Die Schwarzgelben on goal difference.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)