Gary Lineker Admits He Wrong About Liverpool Star After Brilliant Performance in 2-1 Spurs Win

September 15, 2018

Gary Lineker has admitted he has changed his opinion on Liverpool midfielder James Milner, praising the Reds star after his brilliant performance in his side's 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Milner was instrumental throughout as Liverpool outclassed Spurs, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino putting Jurgen Klopp's side in firm control.

While Spurs pulled one back late on through Erik Lamela, it wasn't enough, and Lineker tweeted an apology to Milner during the game, hailing the former Aston Villa man.

He posted: "I once tweeted that I didn’t really know what JamesMilner was on the football pitch. I do these days, and owe him an apology. He’s a terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer. My bad."


Saturday's fixture with Spurs was Liverpool's first major test of the season and they came through relatively unscathed, holding on after Lamela clawed the deficit back down to one goal.

The Merseyside club have little time to dwell on their victory, however, as they soon host French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.


Liverpool weren't at their clinical best against Spurs, with both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah spurning chances throughout the game, but the win will nevertheless be a massive confience boost ahead of the game.

