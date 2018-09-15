'Like a Hyena': Jamie Redknapp Praises Liverpool's Roberto Firmino After 2-1 Spurs Win

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has compared Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino to a hyena after his tireless performance against Tottenham at Wembley.

The Brazilian hasn't had the most prolific start to the Premier League season but his tireless running and commitment to dropping deep to link play has been crucial to the Reds' positive beginning to the season.

He was rewarded with a goal against Tottenham, but it was Firmino's pressing that caught the eye of Redknapp.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Redknapp, speaking on Sky's live coverage of the clash, talked of his appreciation for Firmino's workrate.

He said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "Liverpool have bought in players, they look strong and fit. They are running away from Tottenham.





“Firmino’s like a hyena. He is everywhere, closing down defenders, in their faces, making it hard for them.

“He represents everything that’s good about Liverpool and why they have dominated Spurs here and prevented them from playing.”

I’ve heard some weird comparisons in football but Jamie Redknapp calling Roberto Firmino a “Hyaena” has got to be up there. #TOTLIV — Jack (@BluesJack_) September 15, 2018





Jamie Redknapp :'Firmino is like a hyena the way he presses' pic.twitter.com/msWADJmMik — Tadhg Kirby (@tkirby8) September 15, 2018

Some fans may not have appreciated the comparison, but Redknapp's analysis was spot on. Firmino's effect on games can not be measured in goals. His pressing of the opposition is key for the Reds.