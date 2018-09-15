Napoli 1-0 Fiorentino: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Partenopei Earn Slender Win Over Viola

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Napoli earned a slender win over Fiorentina on Saturday evening as Lorenzo Insigne's late strike secured all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.


Ancelotti's team were the aggressors throughout but only made the breakthrough in the 79th minute, with Italy international Insigne slotting home from Arkadiusz Milik's through ball.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

NAPOLI


Key Talking Point

Napoli have had some interesting results so far this season. Opening up their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 loss to Lazio, some questioned whether they would be as successful as last campaign.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, on Saturday night they were made to work hard for their win and Partenopei proved they're resourceful enough to break down the sternest defences.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Karnezis (7), Rui (7), Koulibaly (7), Maksimovic (6), Hysaj (6), Allan (7), Hamsik (7), Zieinski (7), Insigne (8), Mertens (6), Callejon (7).

Substitutes: Milik (7), Ounas (6), Rog (6)

STAR MAN - On a day when Napoli needed one of their star forwards to stand up and deliver, it was Insigne who made sure his side got over the line.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Collecting Milik's pass expertly before dispatching low beyond  Bartlomiej Dragowski, Insigne ensured Napoli stayed within touching distance of Serie A's top teams ahead of the six matches to be played on Sunday.


WORST PLAYER - Dries Mertens was dealt with well by Fiorentina's defenders, who seemed to get through most of the match without too many issues.


It was only when Mertens was brought off and Milik entered the fray that Viola's rearguard was put under buckling pressure.

Looking Ahead

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Napoli now have Champions League football to look forward to as they travel to Serbia for their tie with FK Crvena Zvezda. Their next Serie A clash is away at Torino.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)