Napoli 1-0 Fiorentino: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Partenopei Earn Slender Win Over Viola

Napoli earned a slender win over Fiorentina on Saturday evening as Lorenzo Insigne's late strike secured all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.





Ancelotti's team were the aggressors throughout but only made the breakthrough in the 79th minute, with Italy international Insigne slotting home from Arkadiusz Milik's through ball.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

NAPOLI





Key Talking Point

Napoli have had some interesting results so far this season. Opening up their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 loss to Lazio, some questioned whether they would be as successful as last campaign.

However, on Saturday night they were made to work hard for their win and Partenopei proved they're resourceful enough to break down the sternest defences.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Karnezis (7), Rui (7), Koulibaly (7), Maksimovic (6), Hysaj (6), Allan (7), Hamsik (7), Zieinski (7), Insigne (8), Mertens (6), Callejon (7).

Substitutes: Milik (7), Ounas (6), Rog (6)

STAR MAN - On a day when Napoli needed one of their star forwards to stand up and deliver, it was Insigne who made sure his side got over the line.

Collecting Milik's pass expertly before dispatching low beyond Bartlomiej Dragowski, Insigne ensured Napoli stayed within touching distance of Serie A's top teams ahead of the six matches to be played on Sunday.





WORST PLAYER - Dries Mertens was dealt with well by Fiorentina's defenders, who seemed to get through most of the match without too many issues.





It was only when Mertens was brought off and Milik entered the fray that Viola's rearguard was put under buckling pressure.

Looking Ahead

Napoli now have Champions League football to look forward to as they travel to Serbia for their tie with FK Crvena Zvezda. Their next Serie A clash is away at Torino.