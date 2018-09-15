Roy Hodgson Explains Competition Is Causing Lack of Game Time for Summer Signing

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has explained that the limited game time currently being offered to summer signings Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyaté is a sign of 'very healthy' competition in the Eagles' squad.

Both Meyer and Kouyaté completed high profile moves to Selhurst Park and together they make up 50% of the club's summer transfer business. The former arrived as a free agent in a shock move from Schalke 04, while the latter cost £9.6m from West Ham.

MB Media/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew have also had limited game time this season, but Hodgson singled out Meyer and Kouyaté ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Huddersfield, explaining how it is 'healthy' for the club that the two new midfielders are struggling to break into the first team.

"Both Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyaté are players that we have brought in, as well as Jordan Ayew who made his first-team debut from the start against Southampton, and we have been very happy with all three of them," Hodgson said, quoted by Goal.

"Max and Cheik are in my opinion ready at any moment to go in, but up to now, the other players who have kept them out have done a good job so the competition is very healthy.

"Everyone knows that the positions are contested now, and if you want to keep your place in the team then you have to perform every week."

The two midfielders will be desperate to make an impact for Crystal Palace sooner rather than later. Meyer specifically, who was linked with the likes of Barcelona during the summer, has to break into the first team and make his mark on the Premier League if he wants to maintain his promising reputation.