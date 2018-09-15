Tottenham Star Lucas Moura Admits Silverware Is the Only Thing Missing From Spurs Squad

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has admitted that a piece of silverware will be the final piece of the jigsaw for the club this season, insisting that Spurs already have the 'infrastructure and the players' to be considered among European football's elite sides.

Despite no new faces coming into the dressing room over the summer, the Brazil international has been like a new signing for Tottenham this season.

After scoring just once in his first half season following a January move from Paris Saint-Germain, Moura started this campaign by scoring three goals in just four appearances - including a man of the match display against Manchester United, which earned him August's Player of the Month award.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Spurs' return to Premier League action after the international break, Moura admitted that the club have to work hard to end their trophy drought this season.

"Winning a trophy is missing," Moura ESPN Brazil. "Because the infrastructure and the players are there. We should have a trophy for the fans.

"It is my objective this season and I really believe in this. When I first came here, before signing, I was blown away - I was presented and then we were brilliant for 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

"The team was great again this season to win 3-0 and all of this makes me believe more in the team and we should believe we can win a trophy."

Moura also claimed that although the squad are 'disappointed' not to be playing their home matches at the new White Hart Lane, Tottenham won't become distracted by walking out at Wembley and they will be fully ready for Saturday's heavyweight clash against Liverpool.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Worryingly for the north Londoners, both Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris will be unavailable when Jürgen Klopp's side travel south. The Englishman is understood to have a slight hamstring injury, while France's goalkeeper has a thigh problem, something which saw Alphonse Areola step up for Les Bleus during the international break.