Watford Defender Names New Baked Bean Ban Among a Host of Changes Key to Club's Success

Watford defender Christian Kabasele has revealed how a number of changes within the squad's diet and routine, including a baked bean ban, has been pivotal in their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

Wins in Watford's opening four league games, the most recent of which came against Tottenham, has seen some fans already start to compare the Hornets with Leicester City's title-winning side in 2016.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Manager Javi Gracia has received a lot of plaudits for his tactics on the pitch, but defender Kabasele has explained how a number of behind the scenes changes have also been vital in the club's success this season.

"We eat completely differently from last season," Kabasele told the Daily Mail. "More avocado, more quinoa. Less pasta and rice during the week. Only the day before the game and the day of the game. Less tomato sauce. Beans are not in any more.

"This was a surprise, but we've seen big improvements. It is a question of eating well in the right moments - now we know the 48 hours after a game are very important - and we feel better on the pitch."

Kabasele also revealed details of Gracia's new system for players at training which monitored precisely when each player arrives at the ground, adding that the Watford players are being made to take more responsibility off the pitch.

"We register with an iPad when we arrive," he added. "In the past, we would report at nine o'clock and some players came at five or 10 past. Now there is no space for this.

"If you are not here at nine you pay £100 a minute and you go to the manager's office and explain why you are late. One or two are always late. Not very, very late but one or two minutes. Now, 9:01 or 9:02 is late."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

On a personal level, Kabasele has been transformed this season. The Belgium international is thriving alongside Craig Cathcart in the heart of their defence, and with the addition of goalkeeper Ben Foster, Watford have conceded just three goals this season.