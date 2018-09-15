Wolves vs Burnley Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Wolves welcome Burnley to Molineux on Sunday in a game that both sides will see as winnable. With a tough set of fixtures to start the season, Wolves have acquitted themselves well so far.

Burnley, however, appear to have suffered from their Europa League adventure, taking just one point from a possible 12 this season.

Image by Jude Summerfield

But with the Clarets knocked out of the competition at the hands of Olympiacos, their focus will be back on the Premier League as they look to kick start their season.

Classic Encounter





You have to go all the way back to 1988 to find the most important clash between Wolves and Burnley. With both sides then playing in the fourth tier of English football, the Sherpa Van Trophy, now called the EFL Cup, offered both sides the chance to win silverware.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

Division four winners Wolves met tenth placed Burnley at a sold out Wembley Stadium, and the West Midlands club came out on top, with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Andy Mutch and Robbie Dennison.

The result meant Wolves became the first club in English football history to win both the First Division and the Sherpa Van Trophy - showing just how far the club had fallen since their heyday in the 1950s.

Form

Wolves will be pleased with their start to the season. Draws against Everton and reigning champions Manchester City were well deserved, the 2-0 reverse to Leicester could quite easily have finished 3-0 in their favour, and the 90th minute winner at West Ham showed that their luck was beginning to turn.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Burnley on the other hand have had a woeful start to the season. Sean Dyche's side pride themselves on their defensive solidity, but they've already conceded nine times in their first four games.

Their lack of European football could now focus some minds, but they come into this one off the back of a poor start to the season.

Team News

Wolves' star centre forward Raul Jimenez reportedly picked up a knock this week, so the West Midlands club may be forced to start with Leo Bonatini in the central role of the front three this weekend.

Summer singing Leander Dendoncker still requires time to adjust to his new club so a debut may not happen for the Belgian against Burnley.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Sean Dyche has confirmed that both Stephen Ward and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson are fit to face Wolves, but Steven Defour and Robbie Brady remain out of action for the Clarets. Ben Gibson will also play no part for Burnley on Sunday.

Potential Wolves Lineup: Patricio; Bennett, Boly, Coady; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Castro; Costa, Jimenez, Jota.





Potential Burnley Lineup: Hart; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Hendrick, Wood.

Prediction

Wolves come into the clash at Molineux as firm favourites, but with Burnley almost back to full strength, and their focus firmly back on the Premier League, the home side cannot afford to be complacent.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Clarets will set up in a disciplined shape and look to hit Wolves on the counter when they can, but Wolves should have just about enough to come out victorious.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Burnley