Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovich scored Saturday night against Toronto FC, bringing his career goal total to 500 between caps with club and country.

Ibrahomivic scored in the 43rd minute on an audacious one-touch volley, finishing a long, aerial through ball from Jonathan Dos Santos. Ibrahimovic swept his right leg up, poking the ball past Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono with a shot that bounced off the right post for the score, cutting the Galaxy's deficit to 3-1.

Ibra’s 500th career goal was INSANE https://t.co/KWLe31iqgq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2018

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy in March on transfer from English Premier League’s Manchester United. He has now scored 19 goals in 21 career MLS games.

Prior to signing with Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic had spent time with Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United. He also played for the Swedish international team.

Ibrahimovic joined Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi as the only active players with 500 career goals for club and country.