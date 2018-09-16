'A Borderline Disgrace': Newcastle Fans Furious Over Midfielder's Performance v Arsenal

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Newcastle United fans are furious over Rafa Benitez's decision to start Isaac Hayden against Arsenal, with the wantaway midfielder looking off the pace for much of the game.

Taking to social media, the Toon fans heavily criticised the player - who put in a request to leave over the summer for personal reasons - and believe that Hayden's desire to leave the club may have contributed to his perceived lack of effort.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The ex-Arsenal man started against his former club in place of Newcastle's creative midfield star Jonjo Shelvey, who is understood to still be returning to fitness after an injury problem.

However, he struggled to have an impact on the game and was not seen to have any influence by Newcastle fans, who watched their side fall to another 2-1 defeat - their fourth of the season against the Premier League's 'Big Six' sides.

Hayden had only returned to being available for the match after suspension, having been given his marching orders against Cardiff earlier in the season during his only other appearance.

In that match, the 23-year-old was sent off shortly after entering the game as a substitute - giving his fellow players in black and white a difficult task that ultimately saw them earn only a 0-0 draw.

While Newcastle fans often shy away from criticising manager Rafa Benitez himself, given how much they know he is an asset to the club and trust his judgement, there were plenty left scratching their heads as to the selection of Hayden.

After looking positive in the first half, Newcastle saw Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil give Arsenal a comfortable lead before a late Ciaran Clark consolation proved too little to late to mount any real comeback attempt.

It remains to be seen if Hayden will start in Newcastle's next match, but there are certainly many of the Tyneside club's faithful who clearly hope he does not.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)