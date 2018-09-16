WATCH: Lozano, Gutierrez Deliver for PSV Against ADO Den Haag

With Gutierrez making his debut and Lozano continuing from where he left off last season, the Mexican duo delivered for PSV as the club resumed its perfect start to the Eredivisie by thrashing ADO Den Haag on Saturday.  

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
September 16, 2018

It was a great weekend for PSV Eindhoven as the club continued its perfect start to the season by thrashing ADO Den Haag 7-0 on Saturday and once again, Hirving Lozano delivered by scoring the opener in the 18th minute, capitalizing on an error by the defender. 

It was typical Lozano, as his pace and instincts were too much for the opposition. 

After Luuk De Jong and Gaston Pereiro got in on the action, Lozano scored his second, this time assisted by his Mexican teammate Erick Gutierrez, who mas making his debut with the club after making his move from Pachuca last month. 

Shortly after Lozano's second goal, Gutierrez got in on the action by scoring a stunning goal from outside the box.

With Sunday being Mexican Independence Day, the Mexican duo posted a mesage to celebrate the ocassion. 

"We're so proud of being Mexican," said the players from the training pitch. "Viva, Mexico!" 

PSV now prepares for its Champions League group stage showdown against Barcelona on Tuesday at Camp Nou.  

 

