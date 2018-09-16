It was a great weekend for PSV Eindhoven as the club continued its perfect start to the season by thrashing ADO Den Haag 7-0 on Saturday and once again, Hirving Lozano delivered by scoring the opener in the 18th minute, capitalizing on an error by the defender.

It was typical Lozano, as his pace and instincts were too much for the opposition.

After Luuk De Jong and Gaston Pereiro got in on the action, Lozano scored his second, this time assisted by his Mexican teammate Erick Gutierrez, who mas making his debut with the club after making his move from Pachuca last month.

Chucky Lozano was absolutely on 🔥 against ADO - two very cheeky goals!

Shortly after Lozano's second goal, Gutierrez got in on the action by scoring a stunning goal from outside the box.

It wasn't just Chucky that was amongst the goals for PSV - check this peach from Gutierrez 💪

With Sunday being Mexican Independence Day, the Mexican duo posted a mesage to celebrate the ocassion.

¡Feliz día de la independencia a todos los mexicanos! 😀

¡Viva 🇲🇽!



¡Viva 🇲🇽! pic.twitter.com/tPSLP8yvqP — PSV International (@psveindhoven) September 16, 2018

"We're so proud of being Mexican," said the players from the training pitch. "Viva, Mexico!"

PSV now prepares for its Champions League group stage showdown against Barcelona on Tuesday at Camp Nou.