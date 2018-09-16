Fulham Star on Chelsea's Radar After Excellent Start to the Season Following Summer Move

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic has emerged as a target for fellow London club Chelsea, after the Serbian international begun the Premier League campaign with four goals in five games. 

The Mirror has reported that the 24-year-old is wanted by Maurizio Sarri's Blues, despite only arriving at Craven Cottage permanently in the summer in a £22m deal from Newcastle

However, his deadly form in front of goal for Slavisa Jokanovic's side has seen his value skyrocket, with other clubs as well as Chelsea keeping an eye on the Serb. 

Before his permanent switch to Fulham, Mitrovic spent six months on loan with the west Londoners to aid the second half of their Championship season. 

Impressively, the former Anderlecht star bagged 10 goals in 15 games to lead the club to promotion. He has since adapted to the step up with six goals for club and country this season. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Chelsea boss Sarri is unsure on the reliability of £60m man Alvaro Morata, whilst he is also conscious of Olivier Giroud's advancing years - the Frenchman is nearing his 32nd birthday. 

It is because of those factors, and the uncertain future of Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge that Sarri is targeting the Serbian forward, along with a number of Italian clubs. 

The 24-year-old's valuation will have risen atmospherically high due to his young age and good form in the state of the current market; Chelsea should be able to cope financially should they make their interest concrete. 

Mitrovic scored 17 goals in three years on Tyneside under Rafael Benitez, but failed to impress consistently on the pitch despite being a fans' favourite due to his passion and desire. 

After sanctioning his summer exit, Benitez said: “He is doing well but it does not change my decision. Each player has his own environment and can do well in one team and not as well in another.”

